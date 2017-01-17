FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 7 months ago

Russia expects dialogue with Trump on nuclear weapons: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects to have a dialogue with the Trump administration on strategic stability, including on nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov added to reporters that such a dialogue could cover hypersonic weapons, a U.S. missile shield in Europe, space weapons and nuclear testing.

He said that Russia was ready to meet with Donald Trump's administration to discuss these issues after the U.S. president-elect takes office.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

