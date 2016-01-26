Ukraine deliberately drags feet on Minsk peace deal: Lavrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine is dragging its feet on implementation of the Minsk peace agreement because its wants to keep in place the Western sanctions imposed on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

“The West understands that today’s situation is a dead end - when everyone assumes that it is up to Russia to implement the Minsk accords while Ukraine can do just nothing. That it may not amend its constitution, may not give special status to the Donbass region ... Everyone understands that no one will resolve these issues for Ukraine,” Lavrov told an annual news conference.

