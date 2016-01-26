FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine deliberately drags feet on Minsk peace deal: Lavrov
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine deliberately drags feet on Minsk peace deal: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves after giving a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine is dragging its feet on implementation of the Minsk peace agreement because its wants to keep in place the Western sanctions imposed on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

“The West understands that today’s situation is a dead end - when everyone assumes that it is up to Russia to implement the Minsk accords while Ukraine can do just nothing. That it may not amend its constitution, may not give special status to the Donbass region ... Everyone understands that no one will resolve these issues for Ukraine,” Lavrov told an annual news conference.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
