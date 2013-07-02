Russian tycoon Lebedev convicted over televised brawl

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev was convicted of battery over a televised brawl on Tuesday following a trial he portrayed as President Vladimir Putin’s revenge for criticizing the government.
The judge was expected to sentence Lebedev later on Tuesday. The state prosecution last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard.
