Russian tycoon Lebedev convicted over televised brawl
#World News
July 2, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Russian tycoon Lebedev convicted over televised brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev speaks to the media after arriving for a court hearing in Moscow, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev was convicted of battery over a televised brawl on Tuesday following a trial he portrayed as President Vladimir Putin’s revenge for criticizing the government.

The judge was expected to sentence Lebedev later on Tuesday. The state prosecution last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
