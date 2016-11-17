FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Kremlin says LinkedIn site blocked legally, won't intervene
November 17, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says LinkedIn site blocked legally, won't intervene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a decision by Russia's communications regulator to block LinkenIn's website was legal and that President Vladimir Putin did not plan to interfere in the case.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, ordered public access to the site to be blocked on Thursday to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating data storage laws.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday the Kremlin was not worried the case would stir fears about censorship in Russia.

"There are no such concerns," said Peskov.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

