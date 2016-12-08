Russian regulator says had constructive meeting with LinkedIn

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S. February 6, 2013.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had a constructive meeting with representatives of LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it blocked last month over its failure to comply with a data storage law.

"The meeting with LinkedIn was constructive. The parties agreed to continue dialogue," Vadim Ampelonsky, a spokesman for the Roskomnadzor watchdog, told Reuters.

LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, became the first major social network to be blocked in Russia under a new law that requires firms holding Russian citizens' data to store it on servers on Russian soil.

LinkedIn confirmed the meeting took place on Thursday but did not elaborate.

"We appreciated the meeting and will continue to evaluate the matter. We look forward to engaging further with Roskomnadzor on this," a spokeswoman said in emailed comments.