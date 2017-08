FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil owned Imilorskoye oil field near Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil will consider selling about a third of its filling stations in Russia as well as Ukhta refinery, Vladimir Nekrasov, Lukoil's first vice president for refining, told reporters on Friday.

He added that a decision on the assets divestment is expected to be taken this autumn.