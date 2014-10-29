FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil denies report shareholder wants to sell stake
October 29, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil denies report shareholder wants to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s second biggest oil producer, denied a report on Wednesday that one of its shareholders, Leonid Fedun, planned to sell his 9.77 percent share in the company, possibly to rival Rosneft.

The Russian edition of Forbes magazine quoted a source as saying that Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, was in talks to buy Fedun’s stake. Lukoil denied the report and Rosneft declined to comment.

Vagit Alekperov, Lukoil’s founder and CEO, is the company’s largest private shareholder.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

