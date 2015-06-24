Russia's Lukoil to cut investments to $12.5 billion in 2015

A security guard walks in front of Lukoil's refinery offices near the city of Ploiesti, in southern Romania, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUDENNOVSK, Russia (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Wednesday that investments were seen at $12.5 billion in 2015, which is down from around $15 billion the previous year, while free cash flow was expected to reach more than $1 billion this year.

Alekperov, Lukoil’s largest shareholder with a stake of more than 20 percent, also said that he will not be able to increase his stake to 30 percent due to unspecified restrictions.