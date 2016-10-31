Russia's Lukoil to start production at Rakushechnoye field in 2022

ASTRAKHAN, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil said on Monday it planned to start production at its Rakushechnoye field in the Caspian Sea in 2022.

Lukoil's regional manager Alexey Kazakov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the firm would produce around 1.0-1.1 million tonnes of crude oil per year at Rakushechnoye.

Lukoil also plans to launch its gas and condensate field named after Yury Kuvykin in 2026, he said.