10 months ago
Russia's Lukoil to start production at Rakushechnoye field in 2022
October 31, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Lukoil to start production at Rakushechnoye field in 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTRAKHAN, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil said on Monday it planned to start production at its Rakushechnoye field in the Caspian Sea in 2022.

Lukoil's regional manager Alexey Kazakov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the firm would produce around 1.0-1.1 million tonnes of crude oil per year at Rakushechnoye.

Lukoil also plans to launch its gas and condensate field named after Yury Kuvykin in 2026, he said.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
