LUKOIL second-quarter net profit slumps 69 percent, below forecasts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) reported on Friday a 69 percent decrease in its second-quarter net profit to just over $1 billion, missing the analysts’ average forecast of $2.34 billion, on a higher tax bill and weaker rouble.

LUKOIL said second-quarter sales declined 7 percent to $32.4 billion from $34.91 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to edge down to $33.3 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 35 percent to $3.46 billion from $5.35 billion a year ago.