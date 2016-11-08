Russia's Lukoil says not interested in Rosneft privatization

A bird flies past the logo of Russia's oil producer Lukoil at its petrol station in Moscow, Russia, June 6, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil is not interested in buying shares in its larger peer Rosneft, Lukoil's vice president Leonid Fedun said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know the question is decided. The shares will be bought by Rosneftegaz," Fedun said, referring to the state-controlled holding which controls Rosneft.

Last week, Russian business daily Vedomosti cited a source as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Lukoil's Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov the opportunity to take part in Rosneft's privatization.

Fedun also said that the company was ready to join a possible oil output freeze if such a decision taken by the OPEC group.