9 months ago
Russia's Lukoil co-owner won't rule out stake sale to Rosneft: RBC
December 3, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

Russia's Lukoil co-owner won't rule out stake sale to Rosneft: RBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows a Lukoil company gas station in Chisinau, Moldova, October 9, 2016.Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Leonid Fedun, a major shareholder and vice president at Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), has not ruled out selling his stake to Kremlin-controlled Rosneft (ROSN.MM), RBC newspaper reported on Saturday.

Fedun, who owns little less than 10 percent in the company, told the newspaper that "in theory" Rosneft may acquire Lukoil.

"You know, never say never. If they came to you and say ... we offer you $100 billion for your company. Who would refuse it? I, personally, don't," he is quoted as saying.

Rosneft, owned by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, became the world's largest listed oil producer by output when it bought Anglo-Russian firm TNK-BP in 2013. Last month, it also acquired mid-sized oil producer Bashneft. (BANE.MM)

There has been market speculation that Lukoil could be Rosneft's next acquisition target.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
