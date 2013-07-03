FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia asks trial judge to close case against dead whistleblower
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Russia asks trial judge to close case against dead whistleblower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flowers are pictured on the grave of anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky at the Preobrazhensky cemetery in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian prosecutor asked a court on Wednesday to close the posthumous tax evasion case against late whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky and sentence his former boss William Browder to nine years in prison in absentia, news agencies reported.

The prosecutor made the request in closing arguments in the posthumous trial of Magnitsky, whose death in 2009 caused an international outcry and underscored the dangers faced by Russians who challenge the authorities.

Browder, the head of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management and once one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia, is being tried in absentia in the case, which has added to Western concerns about the rule of law in Russia.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.