Putin ready to discuss downing of passenger jet in Ukraine with Malaysian PM: Kremlin
May 17, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

Putin ready to discuss downing of passenger jet in Ukraine with Malaysian PM: Kremlin

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss the issue of the downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine in 2014 with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

“Should Malaysian representatives wish to discuss the topic of the Boeing, we certainly will also be ready to discuss it,” Ushakov said. Razak will attend an ASEAN summit in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

