Reports of kidnapped Russian pilots untrue: TASS citing embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Reports of three Russian pilots kidnapped in central Mali are untrue, the Russian embassy in capital Bamako said on Friday.

“These reports are not true. We do not know where this information could have come from,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported the embassy as saying.

A Malian army spokesman and another military official said earlier on Friday that three Russian pilots are thought to have been kidnapped during an attack on a hotel used by United Nations staff.