Ruble, stocks extend losses after Russia says will challenge Yukos ruling
July 28, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ruble, stocks extend losses after Russia says will challenge Yukos ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian assets extended their decline on Monday after the Finance Ministry said Russia would challenge a ruling by an international court that Moscow must pay a hefty sum to shareholders in now-defunct oil giant Yukos.

The Hague’s arbitration court ruled on Monday that Russia must pay a group of shareholders in oil giant Yukos $51.6 billion for expropriating its assets.

At 10.15 a.m. ET, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 3.0 percent at 1,208 points, after trading about 2.5-2.7 percent down on the day earlier in the session.

The rouble, which had been down 0.7 percent against the dollar for most of the session, extended its losses to trade 1.2 lower at 35.55, its weakest since the first days of May.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
