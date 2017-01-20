FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russian rouble edges up ahead of Trump inauguration
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 7 months ago

Russian rouble edges up ahead of Trump inauguration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A vendor of cedar cones counts Russian rouble banknotes at a street market in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17, 2016.Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up on Friday, buoyed by stronger oil and end-of-month tax payments, with thin trading ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

At 0957 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 59.66 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3 percent to trade at 63.51 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Some experts expect Trump to lift or at least ease penalties the West imposed on Moscow in response to its annexation of Crimea and its role in the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, likely supporting the Russian currency and stock indexes.

"Today's Donald Trump's inauguration address could make a remarkable impact on the whole group of risky assets, including the rouble," Mikhail Poddubsky, analyst at Promsvyazbank, said in a research note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2 percent at $54.80 a barrel.

Russian share indexes dipped.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1 percent to 1,135 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.5 percent lower at 2,151 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see <RU/EQUITY>

For Russian treasury bonds see <0#RUTSY=MM>

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s

Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Alison Williams

