Russian rouble slumps as market frets over interventions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble saw its biggest one-day drop so far this year on Thursday, after the finance ministry said it would start buying foreign currency in February as part of an effort to shield the economy from oil price swings.

The purchases are further evidence that officials are more concerned about bolstering public finances than helping out Russian households, which have borne the brunt of an economic slump brought on by weak oil prices.

The finance ministry is considering a budget rule that would limit spending from Russia's fiscal reserves if the price of Urals crude oil averages over $40 a barrel, the level used for this year's budget plans. It hopes that will protect the reserves and help curb recent gains by the rouble that have threatened an economic recovery.

The central bank, which let the rouble float freely in 2014 but will be buying dollars for the finance ministry from February, said the new policy would not contradict the notion of a floating rouble, because the interventions would serve fiscal rather than monetary purposes.

"There are no grounds for a speculative mood to emerge among market players," the central bank said in a statement.

The market, however, reacted differently.

Traders had been positioning for forex purchases since last week, when top officials said following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that current oil prices meant Russia could buy dollars.

Putin said late last year that something should be done to address the rouble's strengthening, after the currency saw some of the largest gains in 2016 among major global currencies.

On Thursday, the impact on the rouble was somewhat cushioned by higher global oil prices. But it still saw its biggest one-day fall since late December and traded at 60.44 versus the dollar at 1321 GMT, down 1.6 percent on the day.

The rouble level reflected by three-month non-deliverable forwards was 3 percent weaker than its level on Wednesday, as traders reacted to the announcement on forex purchases.

Forwards showed traders expected the rouble to be at around 61.5 versus the dollar in three months' time and 62.6 in six months' time.

CREDIBILITY QUESTIONED

The central bank has repeatedly said the upcoming currency purchases are not intended to affect the rouble. But some market players cautioned the bank's interventions would change the balance of power on the market.

"Giving in to the government and buying dollars in large volumes, the Bank of Russia is taking a great risk; trust in its foreign-currency policy is called into question," said Sergei Romanchuk, head of Russia's division of a major FX industry association, ACI.

The central bank promised to buy foreign currency "evenly" through any given trading session. The amount will correspond to finance ministry calculations disclosed at the beginning of each month.

According to Reuters calculations based on finance ministry documents, the daily purchases may amount to around $130 million should prices for oil blend Urals stay near their current level of $53.3 per barrel.

Citi said it expected daily interventions at just under $100 million per day. Rosbank estimated them at around $90 million.

Sberbank CIB analysts said the decision to start buying foreign currency showed the appreciation in the rouble had reached uncomfortable levels for the government, which gets less revenue from exports when the rouble is strong.

They also said it made the outlook for imminent rate cuts by the central bank less certain.

SILVER LINING

The decision to carry out forex purchases could have positive effects, however.

Protecting its fiscal reserves could help Russia get its sovereign credit ratings upgraded. Lower rouble volatility would make Russian assets even more attractive.

Experts say that while a weaker rouble will make Russian exports more competitive, the effect on inflation could be relatively restrained.

"Little changes in households' mood could be short-lived and won't be critical," said Marina Krasilnikova, head researcher for incomes and consumption at Moscow-based pollster Levada Centre. "Will there be an impact on inflation? I doubt it will be substantial"