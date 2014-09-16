Ruble plumbs new depths as sanctions 'panic' weighs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The struggling Russian ruble plumbed new depths on Tuesday as punitive economic sanctions, sinking oil prices and an acute dollar shortage combined to trigger what some observers called a mood of panic on the currency market.

The same factors have driven the Russian currency lower since the middle of last week, leading traders to position for further weakness, and by 5 a.m. EDT, the rouble was 0.82 percent weaker against the dollar at 38.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.91 percent to 50.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

That left the currency 0.86 percent weaker at 43.83 against the dollar-euro basket RUS=MCX the central bank uses to gauge the ruble’s nominal exchange rate.

It fell below 38 rubles per dollar for the first time ever on Monday. By Tuesday morning it had already breached 38.50 and appeared to be fast approaching 39, falling as low as 38.93 before recovering slightly.

“The trigger for the ruble’s weakening was the U.S. sanctions at the end of last week. The market took the sanctions as an additional negative, coming on top of falling oil prices,” said Vladimir Pantyushin, a forex strategist at Sberbank CIB.

“Since then there’s a self-perpetuating dynamic: the market has positioned for the rouble to weaken and there’s nothing supporting the currency.”

Alexei Mikheev, an analyst at VTB 24 bank’s investment department, said in a note to clients: “You could characterize the behavior of the market on the dollar-rouble pair as panicky and irrational.”

He said that Western sanctions over Ukraine, possible Russian counter-sanctions, the shaky ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and low oil prices were all factors behind the ruble’s plunge, although none were new on Tuesday.

On Friday the European Union and the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia, designed largely to limit major companies’ access to western finance.

The U.S. sanctions were harsher than expected, Pantyushin said, hitting major private companies as well as state ones.

Private oil companies Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM) are among the companies impacted by technology import restrictions. The United States has also not shied away from targeting state-owned gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), which is notably absent from EU sanctions.

Restrictions on international financing come at a time when dollars are in high demand globally, and particularly in Russia where many large companies need them to repay foreign debts in coming weeks.

In a report, Morgan Stanley calculated that debt redemptions by Russian companies and banks will almost double to around $47 billion in the fourth quarter from $26 billion in the third.

“With relatively stable conditions on external markets such a collapse in the rouble can only be explained by real demand for foreign currency from companies and speculative pressure,” ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.

“The threat of sanctions and the closure of access to foreign currency liquidity from the West is feeding demand.”

He said that the market appeared determined to push the rouble down to 44.40 versus the basket, the level at which the central bank carries out unlimited supportive interventions.

He added that “despite the panic” ING was not changing its medium-term forecasts. The bank sees the rouble at 37.49 against the dollar and 41 against the basket a year from now.

The central bank has been progressively scaling back its forex market interventions as it prepares to allow the rouble to float freely from the start of next year.

While the policy changes have been well advertised and do not explain current negative market sentiment, they mean shifts in market mood effect the rouble more quickly than in the past.

Also weighing on sentiment, investors worldwide are eyeing a possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.

Analysts said that monthly tax payments, which require Russian exporters to convert foreign currency into rubles, would support the rouble later in the month.

Russian share indexes were mixed on Tuesday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS, which is negatively impacted by a weaker rouble, down 0.1 percent. The rouble-based MICEX index was 0.8 percent higher.

Most underlying share prices, denominated in rubles, were stronger as markets reacted to relative calm in eastern Ukraine where a ceasefire is broadly holding. Leading bank Sberbank (SBER.MM) was up 1.9 percent, oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) up 1.2 percent, and Gazprom up 1 percent.