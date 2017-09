The walls and towers of the Kremlin are reflected in a window of a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of four temporarily closed by the state food safety watchdog, in Moscow, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - McDonald’s (MCD.N) said on Wednesday it would appeal a Moscow courts’ rulings ordering the temporary closure of three restaurants in the Russian capital due to sanitary violations.

“We do not agree with the courts’ decisions and will appeal them according to established procedures,” a spokeswoman for McDonald’s in Russia said.