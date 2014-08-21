FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia making checks at McDonald's in two more regions: Ifax
August 21, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia making checks at McDonald's in two more regions: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s food safety watchdog is conducting checks at McDonald’s restaurants in the Tatarstan region and will begin scheduled checks at its outlets in the region of Bashkortostan later this month, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the agency ordered the suspension of operations at four McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow over what it said were “numerous” sanitary law breaches. It is also conducting unscheduled checks at McDonald’s restaurants in the Ural mountains region of Sverdlovsk and plans checks in the southern Krasnodar region next week.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush

