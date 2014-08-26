FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian food safety regulator shuts fifth McDonald's restaurant
August 26, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russian food safety regulator shuts fifth McDonald's restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of four temporarily closed by the state food safety watchdog, with the Kremlin seen in the foreground, in Moscow, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s food safety watchdog has ordered the temporary closure of one of McDonald’s restaurants in Yekaterinburg in the Urals region, the fifth such closure in recent weeks, the fast food chain said on Tuesday.

The restaurant was closed as a result of mass unscheduled inspections by Rospotrebnadzor, the regulator, a spokeswoman for McDonald’s in Russia said.

The state watchdog agency previously closed three McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow and one in Stavropol and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets across the country.

Rospotrebnadzor was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Thomas Grove

