Russia to ban U.S. turkey from February 11 over feed additive

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of U.S. turkey due to concerns about the use of the feed additive ractopamine, Russia’s Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said in a statement on Monday.

The service will impose a temporary ban on U.S. turkey starting from February 11, it said.

It earlier decided to ban imports of U.S. beef and pork from the same date for the same reason.

Ractopamine is a growth stimulant used to make meat leaner and which is banned in some countries because of concerns that it could remain in the meat and cause health problems, despite scientific evidence showing that it is safe.

Russia imported 356,800 tons of poultry worth $516 million from non-CIS countries between January and October 2012, customs data showed.