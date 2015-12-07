VTB yet to decide on purchase of Elga shares from Mechel: bank's CEO

VTB Bank's Chief Executive Andrei Kostin arrives for the opening of the Army-2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB bank (VTBR.MM) has not yet decided whether to buy a stake in indebted steelmaker Mechel’s (MTLR.MM) Elga coal mine project together with Gazprombank, VTB’s head Andrei Kostin said on Monday.

Kostin told journalists that VTB is waiting to hear whether state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) decides to finance the Elga project in Russia’s far east.

Should VEB decide not to issue a credit line to Elga, VTB will most likely decide against buying the miner’s shares, Kostin added.