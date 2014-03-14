FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel in talks with Alfa Bank on early debt repayment
March 14, 2014

Russia's Mechel in talks with Alfa Bank on early debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel (MTLR.MM) (MTL.N) is in talks with Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank, on paying off a $150 million debt early, Mechel said on Friday.

The company’s press-service said in an emailed comment that Alfa Bank had asked for the early repayment and the two sides were in discussions.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has a net debt of $9.4 billion and is also discussing debt refinancing with several banks, including state-owned Vnesheconombank, VEB, the steelmaker added.

Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper

