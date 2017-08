Russian PM Medvedev says corruption allegations are 'nonsense': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that allegations of corruption leveled against him were "nonsense" and politically motivated, the RIA Novosti agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Russia's Tambov region, Medvedev also called the allegations "dishonest". "The so-called investigations are attempt to bring people out onto the streets," he added, according to RIA.

A recent video released by anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny accused Medvedev of secretly owning an archipelago of luxury homes. It has been watched more than 14 million times on YouTube and sparked recent protests across Russia.