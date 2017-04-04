FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russian PM Medvedev says corruption allegations are 'nonsense': RIA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 5 months ago

Russian PM Medvedev says corruption allegations are 'nonsense': RIA

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that allegations of corruption leveled against him were "nonsense" and politically motivated, the RIA Novosti agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Russia's Tambov region, Medvedev also called the allegations "dishonest". "The so-called investigations are attempt to bring people out onto the streets," he added, according to RIA.

A recent video released by anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny accused Medvedev of secretly owning an archipelago of luxury homes. It has been watched more than 14 million times on YouTube and sparked recent protests across Russia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Sujata Rao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.