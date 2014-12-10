FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medvedev says Asian markets ready to work with Russian banks, firms
#World News
December 10, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Medvedev says Asian markets ready to work with Russian banks, firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Medvedev said on Wednesday Asian financial markets were “generally ready” to work with Russian companies and banks and could become an alternative to Western markets which had been closed by sanctions.

“Our companies cannot borrow anything in Europe or in America,” he said. “Regarding Asia, it is not that bad there: we are working with our partners, they are generally ready to work with our banks.”

Medvedev also said Russia would need “quite a long time” to curb its dependence on revenues from energy exports.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
