Medvedev confirmed as Russian prime minister
May 8, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

Medvedev confirmed as Russian prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s parliament confirmed former president Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister on Tuesday, completing a job swap between the country’s top two leaders a day after Vladimir Putin was sworn in as president.

Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament in which the Kremlin-allied United Russia party holds a majority of seats, approved Medvedev in a 299-144 vote after Putin asked them to support his nominee.

Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage

