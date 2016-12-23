FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russia's Megafon does not plan to buy out Mail.ru minority shareholders: CFO
December 23, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 8 months ago

Russia's Megafon does not plan to buy out Mail.ru minority shareholders: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An advertising board with logo of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon is installed on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2016.Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Megafon (MFON.MM) does not plan to buy out minority shareholders in Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) as part of its purchase of a controlling stake in the internet group, Megafon's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

"We are not considering this," Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.

Megafon said earlier on Friday it had agreed to pay $740 million to buy a 63.8 percent stake in Mail.ru from billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Peter Hobson

