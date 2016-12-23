Russia's Megafon does not plan to buy out Mail.ru minority shareholders: CFO

An advertising board with logo of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon is installed on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Megafon (MFON.MM) does not plan to buy out minority shareholders in Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) as part of its purchase of a controlling stake in the internet group, Megafon's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

"We are not considering this," Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.

Megafon said earlier on Friday it had agreed to pay $740 million to buy a 63.8 percent stake in Mail.ru from billionaire Alisher Usmanov.