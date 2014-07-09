FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Megafon buys Euroset stake from key shareholder
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 9, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Megafon buys Euroset stake from key shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman passes by an advertising board of MegaFon mobile phone service in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest mobile phone operator Megafon has finalized its 2012 deal to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, paying its key shareholder $657.3 million in shares, the company said on Wednesday.

Megafon, controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, together with his acquisition vehicle Garsdale, bought 50 percent of Euroset for $1.07 billion nearly two years ago. The other 50 percent in Euroset belongs to Megafon’s competitor, Vimpelcom.

The initial deal envisaged Megafon gaining full control of the Euroset stake within a year, buying 25 percent from Garsdale within a year. The condition was later extended until 2015.

The price paid in the deal corresponded to the $535 million initial investment plus $50 million in additional payments representing Garsdale’s “earn out”, as well as accumulated 8 percent interest, Megafon said.

“Megafon has completed its commitment to Garsdale with respect to the Euroset transaction at this time in order to eliminate a sizeable foreign currency liability from the company’s balance sheet and reduce the average cost of our debt,” Megafon Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin said in a statement.

“We used our treasury shares instead of cash as the currency of payment to retain adequate liquidity position in volatile credit market environment.”

Additional reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.