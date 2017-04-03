FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Putin says considering all causes, including terrorism for blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on after a meeting with President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson as part of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia March 30, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts in St Petersburg's metro system, including terrorism.

"I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts)," Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said.

"The causes are not clear, it's too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime," he added.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Sujata Rao

