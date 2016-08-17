FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian special forces kill four militants in St Petersburg
#World News
August 17, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Russian special forces kill four militants in St Petersburg

Members of Russian special forces are seen near a residential house where four suspected members of a militant group in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region were killed in a counter-terrorism operation, in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 17, 2016.Ilya Davlyatchin/Interpress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian special forces troops killed four militants in St. Petersburg on Wednesday in a counter-terrorism operation, Russian Investigating Committee said.

The militants were on a wanted list of suspected members of a militant group in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region, the Committee said in a statement on its website.

The police stormed an apartment in a residential house where the militants were hiding. There were no casualties among civilians.

Reporting by Anton Zverev, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Lidia Kelly

