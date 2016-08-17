Russian special forces kill four militants in St Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian special forces troops killed four militants in St. Petersburg on Wednesday in a counter-terrorism operation, Russian Investigating Committee said.
The militants were on a wanted list of suspected members of a militant group in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region, the Committee said in a statement on its website.
The police stormed an apartment in a residential house where the militants were hiding. There were no casualties among civilians.
