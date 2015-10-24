FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says kills Islamic State-linked militant in Dagestan
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says kills Islamic State-linked militant in Dagestan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces killed a militant linked to Islamic State in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan early on Saturday, the government’s Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said, according to news agencies.

Special forces and police found Abdula Nustafaev in a house in the village of Gimry and he was killed when he refused to surrender and opened fire, Interfax reported.

NAK, which coordinates anti-terrorism operations, said Nustafaev had been behind an explosion at Irganaiskaya power plant in Dagestan in September 2010 and involved in numerous attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers and civilians.

He swore fealty to Islamic State in 2015, NAK added.

Russia is struggling to quell a simmering Islamic insurgency in the North Caucasus, where some rebels have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.