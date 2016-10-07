FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian forces say kill six militants, including IS fighter
#World News
October 7, 2016 / 9:08 AM / a year ago

Russian forces say kill six militants, including IS fighter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces on Friday killed six militants in the republic of Ingushetia, including one fighter from Islamic State who had been planning terrorist attacks, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said.

Special forces of the FSB security police laid siege to a private house in Ingushetia's capital Nazran, NAK said in a statement. The FSB officers persuaded them to free a child kept in the house, after which the rebels opened fire. Four militants were killed in the shoot-out.

Another two rebels were killed in a special operation conducted in a rural area outside Nazran, NAK said.

Those killed included a local resident who had fought in Syria and had returned to Ingushetia to resume "terrorist activity in the republic", NAK said, calling the man "an Islamic State emissary".

Moscow has fought two wars with separatists in the neighboring Caucasus region of Chechnya. But its mainly Muslim North Caucasus remains volatile as widespread unemployment and corruption push some young people to embrace radical Islam.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
