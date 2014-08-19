FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia tests surface-to-air missiles in military exercises: RIA
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russia tests surface-to-air missiles in military exercises: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday tested surface-to-air missiles during army exercises in the southern Russian province of Astrakhan, a defense ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, in a move to show its military might as fighting rages in neighboring Ukraine.

“Three armed regiments carried out test fires of S-400 ‘Triumph’ and S-300 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missiles,” defense ministry spokesman Igor Klimov told the RIA state news agency.

About 800 people and more than 200 pieces of hardware were involved in the exercises, he said.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

