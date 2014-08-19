Russia tests surface-to-air missiles in military exercises: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday tested surface-to-air missiles during army exercises in the southern Russian province of Astrakhan, a defense ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, in a move to show its military might as fighting rages in neighboring Ukraine.

“Three armed regiments carried out test fires of S-400 ‘Triumph’ and S-300 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missiles,” defense ministry spokesman Igor Klimov told the RIA state news agency.

About 800 people and more than 200 pieces of hardware were involved in the exercises, he said.