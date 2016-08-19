FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia says fires Iskander-M ballistic missile during training exercise
#World News
August 19, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

Russia says fires Iskander-M ballistic missile during training exercise

A Russian serviceman walks past Russian Iskander-M missile launchers before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, with the Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City" seen in the background, at a range in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it had successfully fired a ballistic missile from an advanced Iskander-M mobile launch system as part of a training exercise in the country's Far East.

"The missile successfully hit its targets in one of the polygons in the Amur Region, traveling about 300 kilometers (186 miles)," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

"Thanks to a direct hit, several facilities were destroyed, including a simulated enemy's command post."

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

The Amur Region is located in Russia's Far East, in eastern Siberia.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly/Anton Zverev; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
