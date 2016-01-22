Russia to strengthen military in response to NATO expanding drills: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will form four new military divisions this year to strengthen its western and central regions in response to the increase in NATO drills, Russian news agencies cited a senior defense ministry officials as saying.
“Formation of these divisions is a measure to respond to the increase in intensity of exercises among NATO member countries that’s been seen recently,” RIA news agency cited Oleg Salyukov, the chief of land forces, as saying.
