Russia to strengthen military in response to NATO expanding drills: agencies
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
#World News
January 22, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to strengthen military in response to NATO expanding drills: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will form four new military divisions this year to strengthen its western and central regions in response to the increase in NATO drills, Russian news agencies cited a senior defense ministry officials as saying.

“Formation of these divisions is a measure to respond to the increase in intensity of exercises among NATO member countries that’s been seen recently,” RIA news agency cited Oleg Salyukov, the chief of land forces, as saying.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
