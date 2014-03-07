FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russians take over Ukrainian military post, no shots fired: witnesses
#World News
March 7, 2014

Russians take over Ukrainian military post, no shots fired: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Armed men thought to be Russians drove a truck into a Ukrainian missile defence post in the Crimea region on Friday and took control without a shot being fired, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Initial reports said the truck had smashed through the gates and that post in the city of Sevastopol was being stormed but the reporter could not see any signs of the gates being damaged.

A Ukrainian military official, Vladislav Seleznyov, said by telephone that the armed men took over the base without any shooting and that no one was hurt.

Another Ukrainian official told Reuters at the post that he was now mediating between the Ukrainian forces and the armed group inside, and that no arms had been seized.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

