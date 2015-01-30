FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's top general says fighting new forms of Western aggression: RIA
#World News
January 30, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's top general says fighting new forms of Western aggression: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is learning to fight against new forms of Western aggression, Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov was quoted as saying on Friday.

“Western countries are actively using new forms of aggression, combining military as well as non-military means. Political, economic and information methods are also being used,” Interfax news agency cited Gerasimov as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Thomas Grove, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper

