Russia's top general says fighting new forms of Western aggression: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is learning to fight against new forms of Western aggression, Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov was quoted as saying on Friday.
“Western countries are actively using new forms of aggression, combining military as well as non-military means. Political, economic and information methods are also being used,” Interfax news agency cited Gerasimov as saying.
