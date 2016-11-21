FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. says Russian deployment of missiles 'destabilizing' to Europe
November 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. says Russian deployment of missiles 'destabilizing' to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia's deployment of its S-400 air missile defense system and ballistic Iskander missile in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad "is destabilizing to European security," the U.S. State Department said on Monday in response to reports citing the head of the defense committee in Russia's upper house of parliament.

"Russia has made threats to move its Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad for the past decade in response to a variety of developments in Europe, none of which demand such a military response," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"We call on Russia to refrain from words or deeds that are inconsistent with the goal of promoting security and stability," he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
