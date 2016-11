Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, in this May 9, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW A Russian defense ministry official on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of the decision to deploy ballistic missiles to Kaliningrad, saying it was Moscow's prerogative, local news agencies reported.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that Russia's deployment of its S-400 air missile defense system and ballistic Iskander missiles to the Russian enclave was "destabilizing to European security".

