A board shows an illustration of the Mitsubishi Lancer in a showroom of the Avtomir company, a Mitsubishi cars dealership, in Moscow, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 141,588 Mitsubishi Lancer cars due to a possible front passenger airbag fault.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars produced between June 2003 and December 2008.