5 months ago
Market not favorable for MMK share sale, owner says
#Commodities
March 16, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 5 months ago

Market not favorable for MMK share sale, owner says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The market is unfavorable for one of Russia's largest steelmakers, MMK, to sell shares, Chairman Viktor Rashnikov, the company's biggest shareholder, said on Thursday.

Investment firm Aton said in a note in December that MMK could consider raising its free float to 15.5 percent from 12.7 percent.

Asked if he was considering selling around 2 percent of his 87 percent stake in MMK, Rashnikov said: "Look at the market, the market is bad... We had a (market) capitalization of $8 billion, now its $6.5 billion."

MMK shares traded at 36.33 rubles per share by 1500 GMT on Thursday, down from 43.6 rubles on Feb. 6.

Russian steelmakers have been active on equity markets in recent months.

TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, sold a 13 percent stake through a secondary public offering in February.

In December, Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin sold a small stake in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK, which he controls.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs and Susan Thomas

