Russia's MTS teams up with Google to promote mobile Internet
#Technology News
August 28, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's MTS teams up with Google to promote mobile Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a logo of Google at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2015 in Beijing, China, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it had teamed up with Google Inc to help grow the use of mobile Internet and will get a share of the search site’s advertising revenues in Russia.

Under a strategic agreement, MTS will feature Google’s voice search in its ad campaigns and retail stores, and a relevant application will be pre-installed on the main screen of Google’s Android-based smartphones sold in the MTS retail chain.

“MTS will share with Google the cost of mobile Internet promotion and get money from Google’s search services under a revenue-sharing scheme,” an MTS spokesman said.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
