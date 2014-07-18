Russia to suspend fruit imports from Moldova

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will suspend fruit imports from Moldova starting on July 21, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Friday, citing what it called a lack of laboratory control over those products.

The suspension is temporary, VPSS added.

Earlier in July Russia limited imports of meat from Moldova, a move the European Union said looked like retaliation against the former Soviet country for entering a free-trade deal with the EU.