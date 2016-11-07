FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kremlin denies involvement in alleged plot against Montenegro's PM
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 10 months ago

Kremlin denies involvement in alleged plot against Montenegro's PM

Montenegrin Prime Minister and leader of ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, Milo Djukanovic, casts his ballot at a polling station in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 16, 2016.Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian government was not involved into an alleged attempt to kill Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

"We, obviously, categorically deny a possibility of official involvement into arranging any illegal actions," Dmitry Peskov said in a response to a question on the investigation into a plot to kill Djukanovic.

A special prosecutor investigating an alleged plot to sway last month's election in Montenegro said on Sunday a group of "Russian nationalists" had planned to assassinate the prime minister to get an opposition party into power.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin

