Nearly complete count says Kremlin ally wins Moscow election
September 9, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 4 years

Nearly complete count says Kremlin ally wins Moscow election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin (C) addresses supporters during a rally after voting in a mayoral election in Moscow September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin won a Moscow mayoral election on Sunday, according to results released by electoral officials after a nearly complete vote count, but opposition leader Alexei Navalny claimed the results were falsified.

A count of votes from more than 99 percent of polling precincts gave Sobyanin, the acting mayor, nearly 51.3 percent, the city electoral commission said, enough to clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a second-round runoff.

Navalny, who was second with 27.3 percent, alleged that the vote count was marred by “many serious violations.” He said in a statement: “We consider the official election results to be deliberately falsified.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Stacey Joyce

