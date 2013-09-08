Kremlin ally heads for victory in Moscow: early partial results

An image of opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a camera display screen as he speaks to the media at his campaign headquarters after voting closed in a mayoral election in Moscow September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin won 57.7 won percent of the votes in a Moscow mayoral election on Sunday, enough to secure victory without a second-round runoff, initial partial results showed.

The results, after 4 percent of votes were counted, put opposition leader Alexei Navalny on 21.6 percent, RIA news agency said.

Two exit polls also suggested Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, would secure victory in the first round although Navalny’s campaign team said its own exit polls indicated he had not crossed the threshold needed for outright victory.