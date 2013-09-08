FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow mayoral candidate says he is certain of victory
#World News
September 8, 2013 / 8:47 PM / in 4 years

Moscow mayoral candidate says he is certain of victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin casts his vote at a polling station in Moscow September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of the mayoral election that was held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported.

“The results of the election are still being counted, but I am certain we will win in the end all the same,” Sobyanin said at a large rally in central Moscow around midnight, according to Interfax.

With less than half the ballots counted, Sobyanin had 52.4 percent while opposition leader Alexei Navalny had 26.4 percent, electoral officials said. Sobyanin needs to win more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff against Navalny.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

