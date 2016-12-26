Russian police say no bomb found at evacuated Moscow railway stations: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said on Monday they had not found any explosive devices at three Moscow railway stations that were evacuated earlier in the day after a bomb scare, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS earlier said police had evacuated almost 3,000 people from the Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.

All three stations are located on the same square in central Moscow.